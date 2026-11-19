Spain's Real Madrid have extended their agreement with French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni for six years, until 2032. The footballer's previous contract with the club was valid until 2028.

New agreement

Real Madrid announced the signing of the contract on Thursday, November 19. According to Channel NewsAsia, Tchouaméni's new agreement with the Madrid club is for six years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Performances for the club

This season, Tchouaméni has played 10 matches for Real Madrid. The French footballer missed four games due to injury. He joined the Madrid club from Monaco in 2022 for €80 million, or $88 million.

Arda Güler's contract

A day earlier, Turkish midfielder Arda Güler also signed a new six-year agreement with Real Madrid. Thus, over two days, the Madrid club announced new contracts with two midfielders.

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