In Romania, real wages decreased by 1.5% year-on-year in the third quarter. At the same time, they generally remained stable throughout the quarter compared with previous months, Romania Insider reports, citing data from the INS statistical office.

The decline slowed

The drop in real wages in the third quarter was significantly smaller than in the first half of the year. In the second quarter, real wages fell by 6.6% year-on-year, and by 5.2% in the first quarter.

According to the publication's assessment, the base effect, which was still felt in July, caused a moderate year-on-year decline in the indicator in the third quarter.

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Return to the 2023 level

Overall, Romanians' real wages returned to approximately the level of late 2023. Before that, the previous government of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu increased state pensions and wages, as well as the legally established minimum wage, during a busy election year.

In 2025 and 2026, public-sector wages and pensions were frozen. At the same time, the private sector, according to the publication's assessment, likely balanced the overall dynamics of real wages over the past year.

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