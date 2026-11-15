The UN Security Council has already held eight informal polls on the candidacy for the organization’s next secretary-general. According to the latest one, Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica, head of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, is leading, but no candidate has yet secured support without votes against.

As Al Jazeera reports, Grynspan received 12 votes in favor and three against. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi of Argentina came in second, with nine votes in favor, four against and two abstentions. Guyana’s UN Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett came third, with eight votes in favor, five against and two abstentions.

How the secretary-general is elected

In practice, the UN chief’s candidacy is decided by the Security Council, which consists of 15 states. To recommend a candidate, at least nine votes are required and there must be no veto from the five permanent members: China, France, the Russian Federation — the aggressor state, the United Kingdom and the United States. The candidacy must then be approved by the UN General Assembly.

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Before the formal vote, Security Council members hold anonymous so-called straw polls. They may support a candidate, oppose them or express no position. At later stages, ballots of different colors are used to distinguish the positions of the council’s permanent members from the votes of the 10 non-permanent members.

Eight contenders and the deadline

Eight candidates remain in the race. In addition to Grynspan, Grossi and Rodrigues-Birkett, the contenders include former UN General Assembly president María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés of Ecuador, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, OSCE head Feridun Hadi Sinirlioğlu of Turkey, Ecuadorian politician Ivonne A-Baki and Ugandan politician Olara Otunnu.

Current Secretary-General António Guterres is due to leave office on December 31. The UN Charter does not specify a procedure in the event that the Security Council fails to agree on a candidate by that date. Possible options in such a situation include recommending a candidate for a shorter term or selecting a compromise candidate.

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