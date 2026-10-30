A Pakistani army spokesperson expressed cautious optimism about Islamabad’s mediation between the United States and Iran. Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, stated this in Rawalpindi, Dawn reports.

According to Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, visited Tehran twice in October. The latest visit took place on Monday with the participation of Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.

Chaudhry said that Munir’s two trips could indicate some positive developments. At the same time, he stressed that Pakistan describes the situation as “cautious optimism” and mentioned influential opponents of a settlement who, he said, consider the conflict beneficial to themselves. The spokesperson did not disclose the substance of the talks in Tehran or say whether the United States supported the trip.

Contacts with Iran

The meeting in Tehran became Iran’s first high-level contact with all participants in the Mecca defence alliance after Saudi Arabia’s deeper involvement in the conflict. The agreement on the alliance, which includes Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, was signed on August 7. It provides that an armed attack on one participant is considered an attack on all.

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After the talks, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated that regional security should be ensured by countries in the region without external interference.

Possible expansion of the alliance

Chaudhry noted that the text of the agreement does not prohibit the admission of new participants. Answering a question about Iran’s possible accession, he said that all those who share the vision of collective deterrence and regional peace may join the alliance. At the same time, decisions must be made by the political leaderships of the three main parties.

He also said that a decision on the possible deployment of additional Pakistani troops to Saudi Arabia would depend on the circumstances and the political leadership of both countries. According to Chaudhry, Pakistan is committed to defending Saudi Arabia and the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, but is not a party to the internal conflict in Yemen.

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