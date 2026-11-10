Polish government spokesperson Adam Szłapka supported Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński after his statements about the alleged far-right views of the attacker who carried out an attack in Krakow. As Polsat News reports, Szłapka said that the minister responded quickly to the incident and fulfilled his duty to inform the public.

Kierwiński’s statement

After the attack, Kierwiński said that everything pointed to the attacker’s radical views and his fascination with far-right ideologies. His words sparked discussion. Deputy head of the Presidential Chancellery Adam Andruszkiewicz criticized linking the attacker to right-wing views.

Szłapka said that by the time Kierwiński spoke, he already had initial solid grounds for such a hypothesis. According to the government spokesperson, some of this information was confirmed during the first interrogations; Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek also spoke about this.

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Investigation versions

The government spokesperson stressed that the hypotheses put forward would still be verified. He noted that, according to him, the initial investigative actions indicated the attacker’s fascination with Anders Breivik, and called him a representative of far-right extremism.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk also supported Kierwiński and thanked him for the rapid dissemination of information about the events in Krakow.

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