In Poland, government spokesman Adam Szłapka said that Karol Nawrocki is currently a much more serious politician than Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of the Law and Justice party. He said this on the program “Guest of Events,” Polsat News reports.

Response to Kaczyński’s remarks

Host Magda Sakowska asked Szłapka whether he considers himself a representative of the Polish authorities. She recalled Kaczyński’s remarks made during the monthly commemorations of the victims of the Smolensk disaster. The PiS leader called the current authorities “external” and said that they “are not actually Polish” and must leave.

Szłapka replied that he certainly considers himself a representative of the Polish authorities. He called Kaczyński’s statements outrageous and said that the PiS leader repeatedly excludes from the community some of the people with whom he disagrees. According to the government spokesman, such statements demonstrate Kaczyński’s “complete helplessness,” as he believes that Kaczyński no longer influences anything.

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Mention of the split in PiS

The government spokesman also referred to the split in Law and Justice that occurred several months ago. He said that Kaczyński failed to preserve the unity of his parliamentary club, from which a group of several dozen deputies departed.

At the end of July, a group of politicians left PiS after refusing to sign a declaration that they did not belong to associations conducting political activities within the party. Former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also did not sign the document and later founded the Development Plus parliamentary club.

In his speech, Kaczyński also said that the authorities are trying to eliminate Polish democracy and the rule of law, including by blocking the work of the Constitutional Tribunal. He called for this to be prevented.

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