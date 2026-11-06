Newsrooms in Ireland and Bulgaria received emails containing bomb threats amid a wave of false reports about bombs on passenger planes in Europe. Irish public broadcaster RTÉ evacuated its offices after receiving a message, while Bulgarian television channel Nova TV also received an email. As ABC News Australia reports, the messages sent on Friday local time were signed with the name “Mikhail Andropov” and carried the subject line “A Message to the West.”

The sender of the emails claimed responsibility for the wave of threats that has affected dozens of flights since Tuesday and described them as a precursor to attacks on transport in Europe. British broadcaster Sky also reported receiving a security threat. Reuters was unable to establish the sender’s identity, the source of the emails, or confirm their connection to threats against flights.

Fighter jet escorts

According to Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, fighter jets escorted aircraft through Hungarian airspace on Friday that were travelling from Brussels to Sofia and from Prague to Bucharest and Cyprus. He also said NATO had ordered air patrols near the Hungarian-Romanian border.

Danish police reported threats targeting air traffic at Copenhagen Airport but saw no danger to passengers. Czech police registered bomb reports concerning nine flights departing from or arriving in Prague, although no flights were cancelled. A Wizz Air plane flying from Prague to Rome was diverted to Venice, according to a source in the Italian airport authority.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Signs of a coordinated campaign

France reported four new threats against planes flying over its territory; all landed safely. No explosive devices were found, and all aircraft landed safely.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that similar incidents in different European countries were unlikely to be a coincidence. In his view, this was an attempt at hybrid aggression and psychological warfare. Security experts also noted that the threats showed signs of a coordinated hybrid attack, although they did not rule out copycats or people acting on their own motives.

In Italy, airlines and operators of Rome and Milan airports received emails the previous day whose authors called themselves representatives of the far-right anti-feminist movement “Male State,” which is banned in Russia. The origin of these messages was not confirmed. The movement’s founder, Vladislav Pozdnyakov, said that the organization no longer exists and was not involved in the threats.

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