Australia’s High Court has begun hearing Reddit’s challenge to a legislative ban on social media use by people under 16. The company argues that the restriction curtails the implied freedom of political communication guaranteed to teenagers, The Guardian reports.

Reddit’s arguments

Reddit representative Perry Herzfeld told the court that the Australian government introduced and passed the bill within a week in 2024, allowing only 24 hours for submissions. In his view, this process resulted in poorly considered and overly broad legislation.

According to Herzfeld, a 2021 parliamentary inquiry did not recommend introducing a ban. The online safety commissioner at the time also warned that it would be a blunt approach. Reddit challenged the law in late 2025 after the eSafety regulator said the platform would be included in the list of services covered by the ban.

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Restrictions for teenagers

In March, Communications Minister Anika Wells introduced additional rules for determining what constitutes a social network. The criteria include features for logged-in users, recommendation algorithms or infinite scrolling.

The ban came into force last December. Since then, ten platforms have suspended or deactivated more than 5 million accounts they believed belonged to users under 16. The list includes Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Kick, X, Twitch and Threads.

Reddit notes that teenagers can view content without an account but cannot create posts, comment on or rate publications, including in communities such as r/Australia. This week, the court will also hear a challenge by the Digital Freedom Project, led by John Ruddick, a Libertarian Party member of the New South Wales parliament.

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