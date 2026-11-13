Reform UK paid for Farage’s security from party funds — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, Reform UK paid for the personal security of its leader Nigel Farage from the party’s central funds, although crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne and Farage himself said that the £5 million gifted to the politician was intended for his security. The Guardian reported this, citing sources.

State and party security

According to the publication, after a review of the state security package in 2025, Farage was offered a bodyguard, a driver and a car. It was a package similar to the one provided to the leader of the official opposition, Kemi Badenoch, but Farage declined it.

Since then, Reform UK has funded a security team and two cars for its leader. Sources claim that these expenses exceeded £150,000 over the past year. After being elected a member of parliament in 2024, Farage accepted state security and used it until the autumn of 2025.

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Explanation regarding the gift

Harborne gave Farage £5 million shortly before he stood as a parliamentary candidate in the 2024 election. After The Guardian reported on the gift, the businessman said the funds were meant to support Farage’s security now and throughout his life. The politician himself also said that he needed the money for personal security.

A Reform UK spokesperson said that the party does not usually comment on security matters. The party also did not answer whether Farage had spent part of the £5 million on security and why he had declined the proposed state package. According to The Guardian, Reform UK distinguishes between security expenses related to the leader’s political activities, which are paid by the party, and his possible long-term personal security needs, for which the gift was allegedly intended.

The publication’s sources also said that party funds were used to pay for security measures at Farage’s properties, including those used by members of his family.

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