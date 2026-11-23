In Germany, tightening the rules for phased retirement could preserve between 32,500 and 110,000 full-time equivalent jobs and bring the state between €818 million and €2.8 billion in additional revenue per year. These conclusions were reached by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) in a study commissioned by Bertelsmann Stiftung, Der Spiegel reports.

Two proposed changes

The Pension Commission established by the German government recommended raising the minimum age for this work arrangement from 55 to 58. In the future, it is proposed that this threshold be linked to the statutory retirement age.

The commission also advises abandoning the so-called block model. Currently, it allows an employee to work full time during the first half of the agreed period and not work during the second half. Instead, an evenly distributed model is proposed: the employee works half as many hours throughout the entire period.

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Assessment of the economic effect

The forecast range depends on how many people, after reaching the age of 58, would forgo phased retirement under the new restrictions and remain in full-time employment. Labour market expert Erik Tode explained that several scenarios were used in the calculations: from one in which 20% of employees continue working full time to a scenario involving 80% of such employees.

According to the study, the additional revenue could be generated, among other things, through higher income tax receipts. At the same time, Germany's Labour Minister Alexander Schweitzer, a representative of the Social Democratic Party, spoke out against abolishing the block model. According to him, companies warned of significant problems if it were abolished, so this option should remain available for now.

Phased retirement in Germany is currently available from the age of 55, provided that during the preceding five years a person had work subject to social insurance contributions for at least 1,080 calendar days. The employee and employer agree to this arrangement voluntarily, and there is no statutory entitlement to it.

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