In England, the Rugby Premiership has officially opened applications from clubs seeking to join the competition after it expands to 12 teams in the 2029–2030 season. According to The Guardian, interested clubs must notify the league of their intention by February 1, after which a tender process will begin.

Prem Rugby management plans to add two teams to the competition. The organisation's chief executive, Simon Massie-Taylor, is in the United States, where he is seeking to attract potential investors.

Terms of entry

To join the league, applicants must purchase a so-called P share — a stake in the league valued at £20 million. The publication links Massie-Taylor's trip to the United States to the need to find investors for potential participants.

Former top-flight participants Worcester Warriors and London Irish are among the clubs expected to apply. Worcester Warriors won the revamped Championship last year, while London Irish has announced its intention to return to the second division as early as next season.

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Coventry, Ealing and Cornish Pirates, which have already attracted significant investment, may also express interest. Birmingham Moseley, which currently plays in the third-tier National League 1, is considered an attractive option because, according to the source, US investment company Knighthead Capital Management, linked to football club Birmingham City, has already expressed interest.

New franchises and clubs from Wales

Prem Rugby also allows for the creation of new franchises to expand the championship's geographical reach. Yorkshire is considered a promising region. League management is also monitoring developments surrounding Wasps: the club has received a 10-year option on a plot of land near Sevenoaks in Kent.

The Welsh Rugby Union has already sent a letter expressing its wish to include its clubs in the competition and create an Anglo-Welsh league. At the same time, according to the publication, Prem Rugby executives are primarily inclined to admit English clubs. One of the key requirements for interested parties is to have spent at least one season in the Championship.

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