New Zealand Rugby Union has confirmed that Dave Rennie will remain head coach of the All Blacks through the 2027 World Cup. BBC Sport reports.

Union chief executive Steve Lancaster said that the organization has full confidence in Rennie and that his position is not in question. The union plans to decide in the middle of next year whether the coach will continue working with the national team after the 2027 World Cup.

Run of defeats

New Zealand suffered two consecutive defeats in the November part of the Nations Championship. Overall, the All Blacks lost five times during the calendar year — for the first time since 1998.

Rennie took charge of the team in March. In the July Nations Championship matches, the New Zealanders beat France and Ireland, and also defeated the reigning world champions, South Africa, at Ellis Park.

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European tour

After the victory over South Africa, New Zealand lost to their opponents three times in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series and lost it 1-3. Two convincing victories over Australia allowed the All Blacks to retain the Bledisloe Cup.

At the same time, the European tour proved difficult: the team lost to Wales for the first time in 73 years and then suffered a crushing defeat to England at Twickenham by a record margin.

The team also experienced the death of long-serving security chief Logan Cadwallader. The BBC notes that the emotional impact of this loss and the demanding schedule of the year are considered factors that partly explain the decline in form. New Zealand rugby administrators will also review the impact of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series as they plan its possible return in 2030.

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