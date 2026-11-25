England’s rugby union team has made five changes to its starting line-up for the return match against New Zealand, which will take place on Saturday at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, England. Exeter Chiefs’ 23-year-old back-row forward Greg Fisilau will make his first start for England.

Fisilau’s first start

As BBC Sport reports, Fisilau came off the bench in each of England’s three previous autumn victories. He will replace Ben Curry in the starting line-up, with Curry beginning the match among the replacements. This season, Fisilau has made the most carries of any Premiership player and ranks fourth for tackles.

Freddie Steward will play at full-back instead of George Furbank. Tommy Freeman will return on the wing after a minor thigh injury that caused him to miss England’s 37-12 victory over New Zealand last week.

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Changes to England’s line-up

Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie, who will play at hooker instead of Jamie George, have also been included in the starting line-up. Among the replacements is once again Northampton’s 21-year-old scrum-half Archie McParland, who made his England debut against Japan two weeks ago.

The match will kick off at 16:40 GMT. A victory would allow England to finish the autumn series unbeaten, secure a sixth consecutive win and take third place in the overall standings of the inaugural Nations Championship. Reigning Six Nations champions France and world champions South Africa will play in Sunday’s tournament final.

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