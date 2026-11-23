World Rugby has included South Africa internationals Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche on the four-player shortlist for the Men’s Rugby Player of the Year award. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Four contenders

Marx, who plays at hooker, won the award last year. His national team teammate Ox Nche plays at prop and could become the first player in this position to receive the honour.

French winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey and New Zealand centre Jordie Barrett were also included on the shortlist. Bielle-Biarrey was named Player of the 2026 Six Nations Championship.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nomination for breakthrough player of the year

World Rugby has also named the contenders for the Breakthrough Player of the Year award. The nominees include France’s Fabien Brau-Boirie and Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, South Africa’s Paul de Villiers, and Japanese fly-half Ryunosuke Ito.

The winners of both categories will be announced during the Nations Championship finals at Twickenham this weekend.

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