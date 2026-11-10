Dutch regulator probes Biogen over Tysabri test — STAT News

In the Netherlands, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) is investigating whether Biogen may have abused a dominant position in the market for medicines to treat multiple sclerosis and related blood tests. The probe concerns access to a test that Biogen provides to patients receiving its Tysabri drug.

Access to the test

As STAT News reports, ACM is determining whether the company refused to make this test available to patients treated with competing medicines, including Tyruko. Tyruko is a biosimilar medicine sold by Sandoz.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Monitoring infection risk

Patients receiving Tysabri, Biogen's best-selling drug, must undergo regular testing for the risk of developing progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. This is a virus-caused infection that can be fatal or lead to severe disability.

Biogen developed a test for this virus and provides it free of charge only to patients treated with Tysabri. The ACM investigation is intended to determine whether this practice may have constituted an abuse of a dominant position.

Read us on