In Germany, the data protection commissioner for the state of Hesse has launched an investigation into Deutsche Bank following a leak of the bank’s internal records. According to Cyprus Mail, the review is being conducted by the office of data protection commissioner Alexander Roßnagel, as Deutsche Bank’s headquarters are located in Frankfurt am Main.

What the regulator is examining

The regulator must determine whether the bank implemented adequate data protection measures and whether it notified the competent authorities of the leak in a timely manner. Separately, Roßnagel will examine whether Deutsche Bank informed the people affected by the incident without delay.

According to Roßnagel, his office requested additional information and documents from the bank. Deutsche Bank told Reuters that it had itself informed the relevant authorities about the leak. German newspaper Handelsblatt had previously reported on the start of the review.

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Leak of internal data

The investigation was launched amid reports of a leak of 15 million internal Deutsche Bank records. Publications based on this data again drew attention to the German bank’s previous relationships with clients, among whom Russian oligarchs, US President Donald Trump, and Jeffrey Epstein were mentioned.

Deutsche Bank said that the issues raised in the publications concerned events from many years ago and that the bank had since strengthened its control systems. According to Reuters, the leak negatively affected the financial institution’s reputation and caused its share price to fall.

Financial Times also reported that in 2017, Deutsche Bank mistakenly sent a Trump tax document to the accountant of another client. Commenting on the case during a trip to Manila, Trump said that the bank should not have disclosed the document and called it illegal. Deutsche Bank did not comment on his reaction.

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