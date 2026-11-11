South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission has imposed fines totaling 1.6 trillion won, or about $1.2 billion, on 15 local brokerage firms and banks. The regulator said they colluded during government bond auctions for more than three years, Channel NewsAsia reports.

They exchanged data before submitting bids

According to the commission, from January 2020 to June 2023, the 15 primary dealers exchanged information by phone or via the Telegram messenger about the yields of their bids one to two minutes before the bidding deadline.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The case concerns 150 government bond auctions. In 145 of them, participants directly coordinated the yields and volumes of their bids, according to the regulator.

Regulator says yields were artificially increased

The Fair Trade Commission said these actions led to an artificial increase in the yields of South Korean bonds. The regulator expects that the sanctions imposed will strengthen effective competition in bond auctions and improve the efficiency of public finance management.

Read us on