South Korea’s antitrust regulator said on November 9 that it had imposed a fine of 300.8 billion won, or about $220.59 million, on e-commerce company Coupang. The Korea Fair Trade Commission linked the sanction to the company’s abuse of its dominant position in the food delivery market. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

According to the exchange rate cited in the report, one U.S. dollar was equal to 1,363.6400 won.

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Terms for sellers

According to the Korea Fair Trade Commission, Coupang required sellers to match the favorable terms they offered on competing platforms. The regulator also said that the company imposed sanctions on sellers who did not comply with this requirement.

Regulator’s assessment

In the view of the Korea Fair Trade Commission, such practices restricted competition in the food delivery app sector. The regulator believes that they narrowed sellers’ ability to independently set prices and other trading terms, and also hindered the operations of Coupang’s competitors.

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