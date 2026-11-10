South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission on November 10 presented a draft of updated consumer protection guidelines in e-commerce. The document is intended to clarify legal standards regarding so-called dark patterns — practices that make it difficult to cancel orders or delete an account. This was reported by The Korea Herald.

Accessibility of the cancellation button

The draft states that placing a button to terminate membership in a service where it is difficult for a user to find may be considered a violation. As an example, the regulator cited a situation in which the cancellation button is placed neither on the first screen after logging into an account nor on a page directly accessible from that screen, while the registration button is displayed on the main page.

Potential violations also include requiring additional identification that was not required during purchase or registration. The list also includes mandatory completion of a survey before cancelling an order or terminating membership in a service.

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Custom-made goods

The draft also clarifies that a consumer’s right to withdraw from a custom-made product due to a change of mind may be restricted only when cancellation is expected to cause serious harm to the seller.

Public comments on the proposed changes will be accepted until November 26. The Fair Trade Commission said that specific standards and examples should help businesses avoid violations and prevent harm to consumers.

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