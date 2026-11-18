On November 13, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered prediction market platform Kalshi to halt contracts in which users bet on whether US President Donald Trump would say certain words or nicknames. The platform complied with the regulator’s demand, although its CEO, Tarek Mansour, opposed suspending such bets, Engadget reports.

Review of Kalshi contracts

The decision concerns the TRUMPSAY series of contracts, as well as a market asking which nicknames Trump may use by 2027. Participants could predict whether a specific word would be spoken within a set period of time.

The Commission plans to initiate proceedings to determine whether Kalshi’s certification that these contracts complied with the Commodity Exchange Act and the regulator’s rules was false.

Risks of manipulation

In September, Commission staff published guidance on such forecasts. It said they create an increased risk of manipulation because settlement of a contract depends on specific actions by a person that may not be independent or externally verifiable.

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Bets on mentions during presidential speeches have already sparked controversy. White House teleprompter operator Gabriel Perez was placed on administrative leave in the summer after reports that he allegedly earned more than $100,000 on bets concerning Trump’s statements. At the time, the Commission said it was prepared to settle the matter if Perez returned the funds.

Kalshi also ended its relationship with Donald Trump Jr. as a paid adviser. This was described as a joint decision amid Trump Jr.’s investment firm increasing its investment in the competing platform Polymarket.

According to Engadget, the CFTC generally takes a light-touch approach to overseeing prediction markets but insists on its role as the sole regulator of this business. The Commission has also filed lawsuits against several states that sought to challenge the operation of such platforms as illegal gambling businesses.

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