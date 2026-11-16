In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an engineering analysis of 1,033,632 Honda vehicles following reports that engines fail to restart after being automatically shut off by the stop-start system. According to Channel NewsAsia, the regulator has received 701 complaints concerning this function.

Models and driver complaints

The review covers 2024–2026 model-year Honda Odyssey, Passport, Ridgeline and Pilot vehicles, as well as the Acura MDX. The automatic engine stop-start system is designed to save fuel: it turns off the engine after the vehicle comes to a complete stop and is supposed to restart it when the driver removes their foot from the brake pedal.

Drivers complained that the engines did not restart after such a shutdown.

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Another investigation and recall

NHTSA is already examining similar problems with the stop-start system as part of a separate investigation. It covers all vehicles included in the new analysis except for the 2026 models. The regulator said the failures in both groups have similar symptoms, but in the new investigation they likely have different root causes and respond differently to repairs.

A week before the new analysis began, Honda recalled 635,808 vehicles in the United States over a software error that could disable power steering and make driving more difficult.

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