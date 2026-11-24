The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved a final rule on reporting for event contracts and also issued guidance on using crypto assets to meet certain financial resource requirements. CoinDesk reports.

A separate reporting category

The new rule applies to fully collateralized event contracts. A separate category for data reporting has been created for them, and they have been exempted from some previous requirements that were more difficult to meet. The CFTC proposed the draft rule in June.

CFTC Chairman Mike Selig said the decision should replace the years-long practice of using no-action letters with clearer rules. He stressed that the regulator should no longer rely on a collection of such letters, which had been used as a temporary solution to problems with unsuitable regulations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Crypto assets for financial requirements

Separately, CFTC staff issued guidance for swap execution facilities, exchanges, and clearing organizations. It states that using bitcoin, Ethereum ether, and stablecoins to meet financial resource requirements may be acceptable.

This concerns, in particular, requirements to maintain readily available assets sufficient to cover more than a year of operating expenses. At the same time, this guidance is not a formal decision of the commission, so future CFTC leadership will be able to change or revoke it more easily than an official rule.

The decision was made amid legal disputes over the boundaries of regulation of prediction markets, including products related to sporting events. The CFTC considers them derivatives that fall under its exclusive jurisdiction. On November 23, a judge in New York did not yet bar the Kalshi platform from operating in the state and set an expedited schedule for the parties to submit their positions.

Read us on