In the United States, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency closed United Fidelity Bank, a federal savings bank based in Evansville, Indiana, and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as its receiver. As of September 30, the bank had about $5.9 billion in assets, $4.5 billion in deposits and $3.1 billion in loans.

Regulator's decision

The regulator said that United Fidelity Bank was in an unsafe or unsound condition to conduct business. According to the agency's assessment, the bank would likely have been unable to meet its obligations or satisfy depositors' demands in the ordinary course of business.

As Anadolu Agency reports, several hours after the closure, First Citizens Bank of North Carolina announced an agreement with the FDIC. The bank agreed to acquire virtually all of United Fidelity's loans and some other assets, as well as assume customer deposits, except for certain brokered deposits and excluded accounts.

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Branch transition

First Citizens Bank said it won the bidding process to enter into the agreement. Its bid provides for an asset discount of approximately $2.6 billion with no deposit premium; these figures are preliminary and may be adjusted.

The bank will take over 20 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Colorado and Florida, as well as two branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands operating as Bank of St. Croix. The agreement also includes United Fidelity subsidiaries, including Pedcor Homes Corporation, which is engaged in real estate development and management. Starting Saturday, the branches will operate as a division of First Citizens, and customers will be able to use their accounts as usual until the systems are further transferred.

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