US regulators contact banks after Binance hack — Channel NewsAsia

The US Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency contacted banks following a cyberattack on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange to determine whether their systems have vulnerabilities. Channel NewsAsia reports this, citing informed sources.

Regulators are checking whether the incident created risks for the traditional financial sector, whose ties to the cryptocurrency market have strengthened.

Regulators' inquiries

According to the publication's sources, representatives of the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency began contacting banks on Monday morning. They asked about unusual activity or disruptions to banking services.

A representative of one of the banks contacted by regulators said there had been no disruptions to its operations. The institution's employees prepared talking points for communicating with clients, but later received few inquiries about the incident.

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Security review

Banks are studying the attack on Binance, which a source estimated at $6.3 billion, and are conducting diagnostics of their own systems to prepare for possible similar attacks. According to one source, the cybersecurity team of one of the largest US banks contacted Binance representatives within hours of the incident.

The team is preparing an internal report that is expected to lead to a review of the bank's systems and possibly an update of its cyber defenses. At the same time, it remains unclear whether this bank would have been vulnerable to the methods used by the attackers during the Binance attack.

Binance said it was unaware of contacts between bankers and regulators or of the incident's possible impact on US banks. A representative of the exchange also said the company remains in contact with regulators in various countries and informs them about security breaches. The Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency declined to comment.

One source called the rapid development of artificial intelligence models a factor that makes it harder for banks to counter hackers. According to the source, financial institutions are directing significant resources toward testing and updating cybersecurity code.

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