Two Palestinians were injured during Israeli military raids in the West Bank. The military also detained a young man west of Jenin and demolished a memorial in the village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, Anadolu Agency reports.

Injured near Bethlehem

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews transported two Palestinians with bruises to hospital following an attack by Israeli forces in Al-Minya near Bethlehem.

In Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, Israeli special units searched a house and several shops, then detained a young man and left the locality. This was reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

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Demolition of memorial and road blockages

In the village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, Israeli forces, supported by a military bulldozer, demolished a memorial honoring deceased Palestinians near the village’s main entrance, according to local sources. They also removed a board depicting a map of Palestine, uprooted olive trees and closed metal gates at the entrances to Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and the neighboring village of As-Sawiya. Bulldozers blocked dirt roads that residents had used to leave and enter the villages.

In Hizma, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, the military closed entrances to the town and several shops and threw stun grenades toward residents. In Ramin, east of Tulkarm, the military carried out searches without detentions, while in the neighboring suburb of Iktaba, military vehicles obstructed traffic and soldiers removed a Palestinian flag from Martyrs’ Square.

The Palestinian Commission Against the Wall and Settlements said it documented 3,133 attacks by Israeli forces and Israeli occupiers in the West Bank in October, 52.8% more than in September. According to its data, 1,764 attacks were attributed to Israeli forces and 1,369 to Israeli occupiers. The number of attacks that the commission attributed to occupiers was more than twice the September figure of 647.

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