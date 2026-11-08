In Scotland, Rangers defeated St Mirren 2-0 in a Premiership match and cut the gap to tournament leaders Celtic to one point. As Sky Sports reports, the teams have played the same number of matches.

Goals by Naderi and Neil

Striker Ryan Naderi opened the scoring in the 18th minute by converting a penalty. The spot kick was awarded after a foul on James Penrice. Sky Sports commentator James McFadden called the decision very soft.

In the 61st minute, Dan Neil doubled the visitors’ advantage. His shot changed direction after a deflection, sending the ball into St Mirren’s net.

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Unbeaten run

The win was Rangers’ 10th in their last 12 matches. Derek McInnes’ team also extended its unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 games.

Before that, Rangers drew with Dundee and Hearts in two away Premiership matches. Celtic could have extended their lead back to four points in a match against Kilmarnock scheduled for Sunday.

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