UK Communities Secretary Angela Rayner has granted full approval for a project to renovate and repurpose a former Ministry of Defence site near the village of Piddington in Oxfordshire. The site of the former barracks is planned to become a centre to accommodate asylum seekers. As The Guardian reports, the final decision on the use of the site still has to be made by the UK Home Office.

Plans for the former military site

The approval concerns the temporary phased use of the former MoD Bicester storage site near the town of Bicester. It is planned to accommodate 1,256 asylum seekers held in detention there.

The Home Office said that the approval allows preparations for using the site to continue, but that a final decision on opening the centre has not yet been made. The department also said that the government aims to distribute accommodation for asylum seekers more evenly across the country, close hotels used to house them, and move to alternative sites, including former military bases.

According to the government, such sites are intended to be self-sufficient, with round-the-clock security and CCTV surveillance, in order to reduce the impact on local communities. The government also said it had saved more than £1 billion in costs related to accommodating asylum seekers since the election.

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Residents’ opposition and possible legal challenge

The decision was made despite opposition from some Piddington residents. In September, they held a symbolic referendum on the village leaving the United Kingdom in protest against the planned centre: 285 people voted in favour and 26 against.

The Wrong Plan Wrong Site group, which opposes the project, has applied to the High Court for a judicial review of the Home Office’s proposals for the site. Activists are also challenging the government’s August decision that an environmental assessment of the project was unnecessary. They say there are well-founded concerns about potentially significant environmental consequences.

The decision to grant approval may be challenged in court within six weeks. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said it would not comment further on the decision because of the possibility of a legal challenge.

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