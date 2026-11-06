A Wizz Air flight from Prague to Rome was diverted to Venice after an anonymous report of an alleged bomb on board was received by the control tower at Rome's Fiumicino Airport in Italy. ANSA English reports.

Security operation in Lisbon

On the same day, a large-scale security operation began at Lisbon Airport over an alert concerning a Ryanair plane that departed from Rome and landed in the Portuguese capital at 8:00. According to CNN Portugal and other media outlets, the Public Security Police received the threat alert during a telephone call from a law enforcement officer.

According to these reports, the caller's identity was confirmed by Judicial Police officers. Authorities are verifying the credibility of the message received.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Series of false alarms

Over the course of the week, dozens of flights, including those bound for or departing from Italy, were targeted by false bomb reports. Passengers on one such flight from Dublin to Rome, which was diverted to Évreux Air Base in northern France under escort by French military aircraft, arrived in the Italian capital at night.

One passenger said after arriving that people were disembarked from the plane and searched with dogs. According to him, the passengers were well received, but it was a difficult day.

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