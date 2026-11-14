Several flights operated by Indian airline SpiceJet from Dubai to Delhi, Mumbai, Amritsar and Jaipur were cancelled in the UAE. According to AeroTime, Hindustan Times linked the cancellations to reports that the carrier owes Dubai Airports operator 14 million dirhams, or about $3.8 million.

Reports on payments

On November 13, Hindustan Times reported that four flights from Dubai to Amritsar, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi were cancelled on November 12. According to the publication, Dubai Airports, which operates Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum Airport, sent SpiceJet a letter regarding the absence of payments since October 13, 2026.

Hindustan Times claims that the operator also warned the airline about a possible suspension of passenger check-in services due to non-compliance with payment terms.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Flight data and the company’s position

Meanwhile, according to Flightradar24, SpiceJet flights from Dubai International Airport to Delhi, scheduled for 09:50 local time, and to Mumbai, scheduled for 12:20, were cancelled on November 13. AeroTime also reports the cancellation of flights to Amritsar and Jaipur that day.

A SpiceJet representative told Hindustan Times that the company is working with the relevant authorities to resolve the situation as soon as possible. According to the representative, the airline has sufficient bank guarantee coverage.

In September 2026, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said it was monitoring SpiceJet to ensure that the carrier’s financial problems would not affect flight safety. The company has not reported financial results since February 2026. Reuters reported that SpiceJet planned to publish its overdue financial statements by December 7, while the Bombay Stock Exchange said it would not allow trading in the company’s shares from December 10 due to the absence of financial updates.

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