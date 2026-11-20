In the United States, the net favorability rating of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement among independent voters fell to minus 61 points in October 2026. The overall net favorability rating of MAGA was minus 41 points, the lowest for the entire period of observation, The Independent reports.

Poll data

CNN senior data analyst Harry Enten said that the negative balance of views of MAGA among independent voters reached minus 61 points. According to him, the minus 41-point figure in October 2026 was the lowest for the entire period for which data are available.

Enten linked the movement's low level of support to sentiment among the American public and the results of the 2026 midterm elections. The decline in MAGA's rating comes amid lower approval ratings for US President Donald Trump's performance: according to The New York Times data cited by the publication, they range from 32% to 38.3%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Musk's statement and Trump's response

Billionaire Elon Musk said during the DealBook summit organized by The New York Times that he does not consider himself a MAGA supporter if that means unconditional loyalty to the Republican Party's set of policies. He also said he felt foolish for spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the midterm elections.

According to the publication, Musk lost nearly $500 million supporting Trump-linked candidates in the 2026 elections. He previously headed the Department of Government Efficiency in the Trump administration, which oversaw sweeping cuts at federal agencies.

In a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump called Musk his friend with good intentions. The president also said that MAGA has a specific meaning for him and that those who move away from the movement do not succeed.

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