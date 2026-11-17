In the United States, President Donald Trump's job approval rating stands at 32%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on November 13–16, 2026, among 1,521 respondents. The Hill reports the results of the study.

According to the poll, 66% of Americans disapprove of Trump's performance as president. The survey's margin of error is 3 percentage points.

The figure is close to its low

The 32% result has held in the last four Reuters/Ipsos polls. Last month, Trump's approval rating fell to 31% — the lowest figure across both of his presidential terms. The share of those who disapprove of his performance is now 2 percentage points lower than when that low was recorded.

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The Hill also notes that in the summer, support for the presidential agenda in several polls declined to the mid-to-low 30% range. Americans increasingly gave the president poorer ratings on the economy because of concerns about the rising cost of living.

Fuel prices and travel

As The Hill writes, the war with Iran contributed to inflation and a spike in gasoline prices, while the public opposed the conflict. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the average price of a gallon of gasoline nationwide fell to $3.78 — more than 50 cents below last month's average of $4.31.

AAA suggested that the number of trips during the Thanksgiving period could decline because of higher gasoline and airfare prices. An estimated 72.9 million people are expected to travel by car, compared with 73.1 million such travelers last year. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance also called the conflict in the Middle East a likely factor in major Republican Party losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

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