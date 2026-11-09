In the United States, President Donald Trump’s job approval rating remained at 32%, close to the lowest level of his political career. This is according to the results of a Reuters/Ipsos poll, as reported by Cyprus Mail.

The figure was unchanged from the two previous polls conducted in late October and early November. At the same time, it was one percentage point higher than the 31% recorded in mid-October. That was Trump’s lowest result in his political career.

Assessment of economic policy

Only 21% of respondents positively assessed the president’s actions regarding the cost of living. Support for Trump in the economic sphere stood at 25%. According to the poll, Americans’ concerns over rising prices became one of the factors behind the Republican Party’s defeat in the November 3 midterm elections.

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Republicans lost control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress. Democrats achieved their largest victory in the House of Representatives since at least 2008 and also won Senate seats in Kansas, South Carolina, and Texas.

Higher support for immigration policy

Trump’s immigration policy was approved by 38% of respondents, more than his performance on the economy. Among Republicans, 81% of respondents supported this approach, while 50% of party supporters positively assessed the president’s actions regarding the cost of living.

The poll was conducted online nationwide from November 6 to 9 among 1,705 adult Americans. The margin of error is about two percentage points.

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