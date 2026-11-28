S&P Global Ratings has affirmed France’s sovereign rating at A+/A-1 but revised its outlook from stable to negative. This means that the risk of a further downgrade of the country’s rating is increasing in the medium term.

Budget pressure and rising debt

The US rating agency explained its decision by the increase in public debt amid moderate economic growth prospects. As France 24 reports, the French economy entered a technical recession, according to data released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies, INSEE.

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Outlook through 2029

S&P stressed the need for fiscal consolidation. The agency also pointed to a high risk that political fragmentation will persist after the 2027 presidential election, which, in its assessment, will weigh on economic growth.

S&P expects France’s public debt to continue rising next year. The agency also forecasts a gradual increase in interest payments by the French government to creditors through 2029.

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