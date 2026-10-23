In Morayfield, Queensland, Australia, television reporter Will Murray and a passerby rescued a man who was trapped in his car amid floodwaters. The incident occurred on Thursday, as water continued to rise after the man drove into a flooded area.

The rescue was captured on video

Murray, a journalist with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, was covering heavy rain and flooding when he saw a car in the water. As Global News Canada reports, the journalist noticed that the car window opened slightly and then closed again. According to him, it became clear that the driver was trying to get out but could not open the doors or windows.

Murray swam to the car to help the man. He was joined by Daniel, whom the journalist believed to be a local resident. According to Murray, Daniel took off his shorts and wrapped them around his arm in case he had to break the car window.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The man was pulled out of the car

Eventually, Murray reached the passenger side of the car, braced his feet against the vehicle and pulled with all his strength. This made it possible to pull the man out of the car. The journalist said that after the rescue they hugged, but he did not have time to find out the rescued man's name or contact details.

Emergency services in southeastern Queensland received hundreds of calls for help on Thursday and Friday after more than 7.9 inches of rainfall caused flash flooding. Roads and schools in the region were closed because of the severe weather.

Read us on