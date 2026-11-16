Repsol files €120m lawsuits over Spain blackout — Euronews

Oil company Repsol has filed lawsuits against electricity distributors Iberdrola, Endesa and Naturgy, seeking, according to Spanish media, around €120 million in compensation. As Euronews reports, the lawsuits are linked to losses at five industrial facilities after the power outage that affected mainland Spain and Portugal on April 28, 2025. Repsol also seeks to hold the Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica jointly liable in all five cases.

Lawsuits over five facilities

The lawsuits were filed in October against the distributors supplying electricity to the affected facilities. Repsol is seeking compensation from Naturgy's distributor over a facility in A Coruña, from Iberdrola over facilities in Bilbao and Cartagena, and from Endesa over facilities in Tarragona and Puertollano.

El Confidencial was the first outlet to report on the lawsuits, and Repsol sources confirmed their filing to El País. Before going to court, the company tried to reach an out-of-court settlement, but the negotiations yielded no result. Repsol Chief Executive Officer Josu Jon Imaz said in February that the company was preparing legal steps to obtain compensation.

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Regulator's investigation

In March 2026, a European expert group concluded that a rapid rise in voltage and a series of generator outages were caused by a combination of several factors. As a result, electricity supply was interrupted in mainland Spain and Portugal.

In April 2026, Spain's competition and energy regulator CNMC opened the first 20 cases concerning possible violations of electricity rules, and the following week announced additional proceedings. The companies named in the first group of cases included Red Eléctrica, Iberdrola, Endesa, Naturgy and Repsol itself. The regulator said it had identified signs of possible violations, but that opening the cases does not establish the liability of specific companies.

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