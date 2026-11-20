Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua is likely to miss the rest of the NFL season after knee surgery. The team’s head coach, Sean McVay, said the player’s recovery will take several months, Sky Sports News reports.

Injury and surgery

Nacua injured his knee ligaments on November 8 while carrying the ball during the final offensive play of the Rams’ winning game against the Washington Commanders. McVay had previously suggested that the receiver could return in late December, but this week the player decided to undergo surgery.

The surgery on the medial collateral ligament of the knee was performed on Tuesday. According to McVay, the club understood from the outset that surgery was one of the possible options due to the severity of the injury. The coach noted that the decision was made with consideration not only for the current season, but also for Nacua’s future career.

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Return timeline

The earliest Nacua could have returned was December 20, when the Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys. At the same time, McVay did not rule out his appearance in the playoffs, which begin in mid-January, but did not predict a timeline.

The 25-year-old Nacua played seven games this season, making 70 receptions for 715 yards and scoring four touchdowns. The NFL also suspended him for three games on November 19 for violating its personal conduct policy. He is currently on the injured reserve list due to knee and toe injuries.

The Rams have a 6–4 record and are outside the playoff places. In the game against the Green Bay Packers, the team will also be without Davante Adams, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

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