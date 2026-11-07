In the Ignié district of the Republic of the Congo, President Denis Sassou Nguesso announced the launch of the global “Decade of Afforestation and Reforestation” initiative. Its goal is to strengthen international efforts to halt forest cover loss and restore it, Anadolu Agency reports.

Symbolic tree planting

Several African leaders attended the ceremony. Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye, who also chairs the African Union, presented Sassou Nguesso with a mango sapling brought from Burundi. The tree was symbolically planted during the event.

The president of the Republic of the Congo said the decade should reverse the trend of deforestation and strengthen forest cover. According to him, the event marked the beginning of national and international mobilization to protect forests.

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Program for 2027–2036

The UN approved the Decade of Afforestation and Reforestation in accordance with the principles of sustainable forest management in 2025. The initiative will run from 2027 to 2036 and is intended to help counter climate change through afforestation and forest restoration programs.

The decision was adopted following a proposal by the Republic of the Congo aimed at developing international cooperation and strengthening the capacity to halt and reverse the decline in forest cover. The ceremony was also attended by Democratic Republic of the Congo President Félix Tshisekedi and Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, as well as President of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh.

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