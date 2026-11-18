After the US midterm elections, Republicans won only four of California’s 52 seats in the House of Representatives. Democrats secured 48 seats in the new Congress, The Guardian reports.

Five seats went to Democrats

Democrats won five districts previously controlled by Republicans. Before the election, the Republican Party held eight House seats in California. According to the publication, the current result has left it with its smallest delegation from the state in Washington in decades.

The last time California Republicans held only four House seats was in 1937, when the state was represented in Congress by 20 lawmakers, local outlet CalMatters notes.

Results in individual districts

Republicans retained one seat each in the Central Valley, in northern California near the Oregon border, east of Los Angeles, and in a district that includes parts of Orange County.

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In the Central Valley, community college professor and Democrat Randy Villegas defeated Republican Congressman David Valadao, who had served six terms. Villegas refused corporate campaign donations and had the backing of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders.

In Southern California, Democrat Marni von Wilpert defeated Republican Jim Desmond, who was backed by Donald Trump. She will represent the 48th district, where the previous Republican congressman, Darrell Issa, did not seek re-election after district boundaries were redrawn.

Associated Press was the last to call the result in the state in the district east of Los Angeles: incumbent Republican Congressman Jay Obernolte defeated Democrat Tessa Lynn Hodge with 50.8% of the vote, although the district has a Republican majority.

The Democrats’ success came after state voters decisively backed Proposition 50 on redistricting. The Guardian describes it as a measure aimed at countering what the publication calls Republican partisan gerrymandering in Texas.

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