In the United States, Donald Trump’s attempt to secure power for the Republican Party through new electoral district boundaries did not produce the expected result. Instead, Democrats may gain additional seats, Der Spiegel reports.

Changes to district boundaries

The article focuses on the 2026 US midterm elections. The publication describes changes to electoral district boundaries as the controversial practice of gerrymandering. In the headline of its analysis, Der Spiegel characterizes the situation as a Republican defeat in the battle over redrawing districts.

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Consequences for the parties

Trump’s plan was to use new district boundaries to keep power in Republican hands. However, according to the publication’s assessment, Democrats may gain additional seats.

Philip Kollenbroich is named as the author of the analysis; the article was prepared in Washington and published on November 10, 2026. The photo accompanying the publication shows a polling station in Austin, Texas.

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