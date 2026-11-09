Republicans in the US House of Representatives and Senate will hold internal party leadership elections on Tuesday after Democrats won majorities in both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. In January, Republicans will move into the minority in the House of Representatives and the Senate, Al Jazeera reports.

Democrats will have at least 54 of the Senate’s 100 seats and at least 254 seats in the House of Representatives, which has 435 voting members. Republicans must elect minority leaders, whips and other leaders responsible for coordinating the party’s positions and legislative strategy.

Contest in the House of Representatives

Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio are seeking the position of Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives. Scalise, who has held leadership positions in the Republican caucus for more than a decade, emphasizes his experience and ability to unite the party.

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Jordan, one of the founders of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and an ally of Donald Trump, advocates tougher opposition to the Democratic majority. The current majority whip, Tom Emmer of Minnesota, and August Pfluger of Texas, who leads the Republican Study Committee, will compete for the position of minority whip. Pfluger told colleagues that the party needs fresh ideas and a clearer strategy to regain control of the House of Representatives in 2028.

Republican leadership in the Senate

Senate Republican majority leader John Thune of South Dakota seeks to retain his position, which will become that of minority leader after the majority changes. He currently has no public challengers. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the current majority whip among Senate Republicans, is also expected to run for a new term.

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin called for postponing the Senate vote so Republicans could assess the election results. His position was supported by Senator Mike Lee of Utah. House Speaker Mike Johnson will lose his position after control passes to Democrats, but will not run for minority leader and will remain a member of the House of Representatives from Louisiana.

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