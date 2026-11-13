In the United States, Republicans who returned to the Capitol after a sweeping defeat in the midterm elections acknowledged the depth of their failure. At the same time, the party showed no readiness for a significant break with President Donald Trump, The Independent reports.

Democrats won more than 40 seats previously held by Republicans and are expected to take control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in January. Republicans discussed the reasons for the defeat and the possibility of advancing as many items of their agenda as possible before control of Congress changes hands.

Admitting mistakes

Richard Hudson, chairman of the Republicans’ House election arm, said voters wanted to send the party a signal over high fuel prices and the overall rising cost of living. According to him, Republicans failed to convince people that they were concerned about these issues.

Senator Josh Hawley linked the defeat to cuts in rural healthcare funding and, in his view, insufficient support for low-income people and workers. House member Lauren Boebert, who is trailing the Democratic Party candidate in her district, said Republicans had collectively failed in governing.

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Leadership without a break with Trump

House Republicans elected Jim Jordan, a Trump ally and co-founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus, as their next leader. In the Senate, Republicans backed John Thune as leader without a vote after lengthy discussions, although Hawley and a small group of conservatives demanded that the leadership election be postponed.

After the elections, House Republicans overwhelmingly blocked an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The only Republican to support the initiative alongside Democrats was Congressman Thomas Massie. After the vote, he said Trump continued to control the Republican caucus.

Thune did not directly place responsibility for the election results on the president, calling them the result of a combination of factors. At the same time, some Republicans publicly acknowledged the race results and published photos of Democrats who will replace them or represent their states.

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