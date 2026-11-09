At the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology in Orlando, United States, on November 8, the results of two Phase III clinical trials of retatrutide will be presented. As News-Medical reports, in studies involving more than 1,000 people with painful knee osteoarthritis and overweight or obesity, the drug was associated with significant reductions in body weight and pain intensity.

Participants who received the highest dose of the experimental injectable drug lost, on average, about a quarter of their initial body weight.

Reduced knee pain

A pooled analysis of the two trials showed that about two-thirds of participants who received retatrutide had at least a 50% reduction in knee pain. In the placebo group, 38% of participants achieved this result.

Pain was assessed using the WOMAC pain index: during visits, participants rated it on a scale from 0 to 10 and also entered their scores into an app daily. In addition to weight loss and reduced pain, researchers reported lower blood pressure, lipid levels, and systemic inflammation.

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Corresponding author Thomas Schnitzer, a professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation, anesthesiology, and medicine (rheumatology) at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, linked symptom relief primarily to reduced strain on the knee joints as a result of weight loss.

Questions about further use

Retatrutide, which is being developed by Eli Lilly, is administered once a week. It activates the receptors of three natural hormones. According to the article, study participants lost 20–25% of their body weight; available GLP-1 class drugs, including semaglutide or tirzepatide, are cited as typically producing weight loss of 10–20%. Eli Lilly scientists are among the studies' co-authors.

The authors note that diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes remain the foundation of care for people with overweight and painful knee osteoarthritis. Retatrutide may become an option for patients who cannot lose weight and remain limited by pain if the drug is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The trials did not include patients who already required knee replacement. Researchers do not yet know whether retatrutide can slow the progression of osteoarthritis enough to reduce the need for joint replacement. The drug's effects in people with painful knee osteoarthritis without overweight or obesity also require separate study.

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