In the United States, hackers infiltrated Cloud One, the US Air Force’s cloud computing platform. The intrusion was discovered approximately within the past month during a system modernization, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing three informed Reuters sources. It is currently unknown who carried out the attack, what its full scale was, and whether data was stolen.

Systems on the platform

Cloud One was launched in 2017 as a unified platform for the US Air Force’s IT needs. It uses resources from Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet and supports dozens of applications, including those handling personnel data and payments, logistics, and maintenance.

Applications on Cloud One include a command-and-control system that combines data from air defense radars and other sources across North America. The platform also operates a system that tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 US Air Force locations worldwide.

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Restrictions after the incident was discovered

According to two Reuters sources and another interlocutor, the migration of administrative applications to Cloud One was suspended after the intrusion was discovered. Updates to programs already running on the platform were blocked, and some users had their administrator privileges revoked.

One Reuters source said the attackers exploited a software vulnerability to reach the system’s management level. Such access could theoretically allow them to check the status of military aircraft or the movement of spare parts, but it is unknown whether the hackers did so. According to another source, US Cyber Command was involved in assessing the consequences.

The US Air Force told Reuters that it does not comment on the security condition, vulnerabilities, or operational status of specific networks and systems, but continuously takes measures to protect information, systems, and mission capabilities.

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