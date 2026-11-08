Reuters reported that Syria sent a limited number of military personnel to Saudi Arabia for consultations and training. According to the Jerusalem Post, the agency cited two Syrian military sources and a senior U.S. official. The report emerged amid attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on Saudi Arabia.

Consultations and training

Syrian media outlet Levant24, citing two Syrian sources, reported that dozens of military personnel arrived in the kingdom over the past few weeks. According to these reports, they provide consultations and conduct training, while their duties could potentially extend beyond these tasks.

The mission is linked to a defense cooperation agreement that Syria and Saudi Arabia signed on November 4 during Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s visit to Riyadh. The agreement provides for consultative support, training and the exchange of experience. A Saudi Reuters source also said that Riyadh is helping Damascus reorganize its armed forces.

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Conflicting data on troop numbers

As Al-Arabiya reported, citing the Syrian state agency SANA, military cooperation with Saudi Arabia is focused on training and consultancy services. At the same time, AFP, citing Yemeni officials, reported on the possible deployment of thousands of Syrian military personnel in Saudi Arabia and Yemen. According to the agency, hundreds of military personnel may already have been on the ground, while the size of the contingent, according to various estimates by its interlocutors, could range from 3,000 to 10,000 people.

These estimates were disputed by separate analysts. Conflict and security correspondent Levent Kemal said that AFP’s sources had overstated the numbers, and that the first group, sent between October 20 and 25, numbered about 1,000 people, including drone operators and logistics personnel. Charles Lister, director of the Syria Program at the Middle East Institute, also said that Syrian Defense Ministry representatives in Saudi Arabia perform advisory and logistical functions in the areas of drones, transport, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, rather than serving as combat units.

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