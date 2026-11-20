In Iraq, government forces may gain access to the Jurf al-Sakhar area, controlled by the Iran-linked Kataib Hezbollah group. Reuters, citing three unnamed officials, reported an agreement between the sides that was expected to allow state forces to enter the area on Friday, Deutsche Welle writes.

The Iraqi government demanded that Kataib Hezbollah leave the territory by Friday, November 20. After the group refused, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered state security forces to surround the area, while Kataib Hezbollah, according to DW, deployed reinforcements.

Control over Jurf al-Sakhar

Jurf al-Sakhar is located about 50 kilometers south of Baghdad. Kataib Hezbollah has controlled it since 2014, when the group took part in fighting against the Islamic State alongside other paramilitary formations.

Iraqi government troops and journalists have not been allowed into the area for about 12 years. The DW report mentions unverified rumors of secret prisons, mass graves, the production and storage of drones and weapons, as well as oil smuggling.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A report for the Iraqi government in early November stated that since 2021, the group had allegedly siphoned state oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars from pipelines near Jurf al-Sakhar. Kataib Hezbollah denies these allegations. After the report emerged, the authorities carried out several detentions.

Government plan and possible compromise

Al-Zaidi also announced a new security plan for the area involving state forces, police and other units of the Popular Mobilization Forces. Kataib Hezbollah rejected the plan, and its spokesperson said that the group would not retreat.

Chatham House researcher Haider al-Shakiri told Deutsche Welle that the deployment of federal forces and the creation of a new security command indicate the seriousness of the government's intention to end the group's autonomous control over the territory. At the same time, he noted that in the event of fighting, the Iraqi army has more resources, but Kataib Hezbollah is capable of offering asymmetric resistance and using political ties within the state.

According to al-Shakiri's assessment, a compromise could deprive Kataib Hezbollah of exclusive control over Jurf al-Sakhar without removing all Popular Mobilization Forces from the area. This could open the territory to regular state forces, strengthen protection of oil infrastructure and create conditions for displaced residents to return.

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