In Australia, the Reserve Bank decided to raise the key interest rate for the fifth time in 2026. The decision will directly affect borrowers with home loans, as most such loans in the country have variable rates, ABC News reports.

Differences within the bank’s board

According to the outlet, the Monetary Policy Board consists of nine people, and three of them did not support the rate increase. Australian banks have already announced that they will raise interest rates in response to the regulator’s decision.

About one-third of Australians have home loans. Another roughly one-third rent housing, and a significant share of these homes are also mortgaged. At the same time, for people who have already paid off their home loans, higher rates mean greater returns on deposits and savings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reaction from borrowers and depositors

During the Melbourne Cup, a horse race in Melbourne, attendees told journalists about the differing impact of the decision. One participant said that due to the high cost of living and rising rates, he and his partner had abandoned plans to buy a home and instead decided to travel more.

Another attendee, who has a mortgage, urged the regulator to stop raising rates. A retiree who had fully paid off his home loan said he considers it unfair to place the main burden of fighting inflation on people with mortgages.

NAB Chief Executive Andrew Irvine told ABC that 2027 will be difficult for the bank’s customers. According to him, most customers are managing, but they are currently finding it difficult.

Read us on