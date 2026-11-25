Director David Fincher has confirmed the use of artificial intelligence in the post-production of «The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth». In an interview with The Big Picture podcast, he said the technology was used to combine the best version of a spoken line with the strongest take of an actor’s performance when they did not match. Variety reports.

Synchronizing dialogue and image

According to Fincher, actors spent four or five days recording additional dialogue for scenes that had already been filmed. He said automated dialogue replacement was used in about 5% of the film, while AI was used for the remaining dialogue work.

The director explained that the technology makes it possible to digitally adjust lip movements, combining what looks best on screen with the best-sounding version of a line. He also noted that several shots have not yet produced the desired result, but in his view, the capabilities of these tools are developing.

Fincher compared this approach to working with clay rather than marble. According to him, it gives the creative team more freedom while working on a scene.

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Fewer retakes on set

Fincher also said that AI could potentially reduce the number of retakes on set. He described a process in which the team would still build sets and film the master shot many times, but the technology would help eliminate technical flaws, including lost focus or hair in front of the lens.

The director stressed that the foundation of such a process would still be real people, their movements and behavior in the frame. In his view, actors could perform a scene 15 times instead of a far greater number of retakes.

Fincher’s comments came after attendees of early screenings of the film suggested that generative AI had been used in certain episodes, including a flashback scene with a horse-drawn carriage. Fincher and Netflix did not comment separately on these observations.

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