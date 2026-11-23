Director Steven Spielberg will make a film adaptation of Kevin Barry’s western novel The Heart in Winter for Focus Features. Variety reports on the new project and has confirmed that it is in development.

Cast

Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance are expected to star in the film. The publication names them as members of the cast of the upcoming movie. The report contains no information about the characters or the distribution of roles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Screenwriter and director

Paul Thomas Anderson will write the screenplay for the adaptation. Variety calls him an Oscar winner for One Battle After Another. Spielberg will direct the film, while Focus Features is preparing the novel’s adaptation.

Variety published this report on November 23, 2026. The brief article does not provide the plot, other crew members, a production schedule or a release date. The publication also did not specify when work on the film would begin. It noted that details would emerge later.

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