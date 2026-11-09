German defence group Rheinmetall has submitted the winning bid to acquire a shipyard in Mangalia on Romania’s Black Sea coast. However, the company has not yet purchased the facility. Together with partners from MSC, Rheinmetall plans to establish a dual-use shipyard there.

Military and commercial vessels

The future facility is expected to be capable of building both military and commercial vessels. These plans were reported by Romania Insider, citing André Neumann, sales director of Rheinmetall’s Naval Systems division. According to him, the company intends to implement the project jointly with partners from MSC.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The shipyard is not operating

According to Neumann, the shipyard in Mangalia is currently not operating. Investments and staff recruitment are needed to resume its operations. The Rheinmetall representative warned that restarting the facility would take time. He also stressed that Rheinmetall has so far only submitted the winning bid, and the purchase of the shipyard has not yet taken place.

Read us on