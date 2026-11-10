In Romania, Rheinmetall Real Estate Romania has fully paid €138.03 million for the assets of the Mangalia shipyard. Judicial liquidator CITR reported that the funds were received on November 9, after which the parties signed a purchase agreement. This was reported by Romania Insider.

The price was set at an auction

The amount of €138.03 million does not include VAT. It was set during a public auction held on October 9 as part of the shipyard’s insolvency proceedings. Rheinmetall and its Swiss partner MSC were the winners of the bidding.

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The transfer of ownership has not yet been completed

Payment and the signing of the agreement do not mean an immediate transfer of ownership of the shipyard’s assets. According to the publication, this will occur only after the deal receives the necessary regulatory approvals. Thus, the parties signed the agreement after payment was completed, but the completion of the asset transfer depends on these permits.

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